Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home

Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home.

Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night.

The home on Curtis Court was badly damaged, but thankfully no one was hurt.

A woman who lives there told FOX 4 the impact sounded like an explosion.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

Police said he has been charged with driving while intoxicated.