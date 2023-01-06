Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home.
Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night.
The home on Curtis Court was badly damaged, but thankfully no one was hurt.
A woman who lives there told FOX 4 the impact sounded like an explosion.
The driver’s name has not yet been released.
Police said he has been charged with driving while intoxicated.