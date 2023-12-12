Ex-Farmers Branch officer on trial for murder of man in stolen truck

Testimony is set to continue Tuesday in the murder trial of a former Farmers Branch police officer.

Michael Dunn told investigators he shot Juan Moreno in 2019 because he feared for his life as Moreno drove a stolen pickup truck toward him.

Security video showed the truck driving past Dunn when he fired at Moreno. Prosecutors have argued Dunn was not in the truck’s path.

RELATED: Video evidence was big factor in indictment of Farmers Branch officer

According to a Dallas Morning News report, a Farmers Branch officer who was with Dunn on the night of the shooting testified on Monday.

That officer said Moreno’s passenger told him that Moreno did try to run over Dunn.

Dunn’s lawyers also said Moreno was high on drugs that night.

Dunn opted to have a judge decide his fate, rather than a jury.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Moreno’s family is suing the city of Farmers Branch, claiming it failed to train its officers properly.

A judge put that case on hold until Dunn’s criminal case is decided.