Former Farmers Branch police officer faces trial for murder

A former North Texas police officer is set to stand trial more than four years after he shot and killed a man.

Michael Dunn shot Juan Moreno several times in 2019 in Farmers Branch, north of Dallas.

Dunn told investigators he felt his life was in danger because Moreno was driving a stolen pickup truck at him.

Security video appears to show Dunn was not in the truck’s path.

Moreno’s family is suing the city of Farmers Branch, claiming it failed to train its officers properly.

A judge put that case on hold until Dunn’s criminal case is decided.