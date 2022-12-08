Micah Parsons to Pres. Biden after Brittney Griner swap: 'We still not voting for you'

article

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons was one of the many people to weigh in on the prisoner swap that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner from a Russian prison.

Parsons retweeted a message saying that Marine Paul Whelan was not a part of the deal.

"Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah," the Cowboys linebacker said.

Then, in a now deleted message, Parsons retweeted a message from President Biden announcing the swap saying, "We still not voting for you!"

Parsons followed up with a tweet saying the post was "no shot at Brittney Griner."

He went on to say he has family who have served and wanted Whelan to be brought home as well.

He then said "I'm the furthest thing from a Trump supporter but I'm not a fan of Biden either."

Parsons quickly backtracked on the statements sending out a long tweet after he said he spoken to people that he trusts.

Parsons said "I should have been more educated on the topic and not tweeted out of emotion for my family and other [sic] who have served."

Parsons apologized, and said he parts that Whelan comes home.

Parsons and the Cowboys play the Texans on Sunday. You can watch the game on FOX 4.