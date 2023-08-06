Messi Mania: Fans show up in force to see soccer legend against FC Dallas

The game doesn't kick off until 8:30 p.m., but excited fans showed up early at Toyota Stadium ahead of the showdown between FC Dallas and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

FC Dallas supporters from the El Matador fan group showed up to the stadium at 11 a.m. to get the party started.

They were grilling and drumming, while saving energy to be rowdy for the late kickoff.

"It’s nothing different with Messi, it’s one more game," said Marcos Lescano, the head of the El Matador fan group. "But we going to make it. I’m gonna tell you, we gonna make it. Messi, go back to Miami, we don’t want him here."

Some fans we talked were from Argentina, but because this is a club match they are pulling for FC Dallas.

Others we spoke to were all about seeing Messi in person.

One family drove to Frisco from Houston.

They said the price of tickets was worth it to experience this game together.

"It’s Messi, you know. I’ve watched him since I was a kid, he’s always played overseas, this is the first time he’s coming to Texas, so I wasn’t going to miss it. No matter the price tag, I wasn’t going to miss this game, his first game in Texas," said Jaciel Contreras.

As for on the field, the FC Dallas squad knows that they have a job to do.

Earlier this week centerback Nkosi Tafari had some brutally honest comments about the attention the game is receiving.

"I prepare for every game virtually the same, trying to get a shutout trying to get a win. That's just my job as a centerback, naturally. All the extras are all the extras, I mean, I'm only being interviewed for the aspect of who Messi is. I'm not being interviewed because of who I am and that's fair," he said. "I just need to sleep the same way, eat the food the same way and I just need to perform a little bit better than normal."

FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said he received several requests from tickets.

He's hopeful that fans coming to see Messi will recognize how fun it is to support FC Dallas.

"Any time you get to share this with our season ticket members and other ticket holders and our corporate sponsors and potentially new sponsors, it is a springboard," said Hunt.

The FC Dallas president is hopeful that events like Sunday night's game will inspire kids to take up and take a look at the FC Dallas Youth Academy.

"Maybe one day FC Dallas produces the next Lionel Messi," said Hunt.

Hunt also hinted that some former Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks and local politicians could be in the building tonight.

Tickets to the game are sold out. FC Dallas officials say they sold out within the first 10 minutes of going on sale to the public Thursday.

Toyota Stadium holds nearly 20,000 fans.