Plano police are asking for help finding a missing teenager.

15-year-old Devion Lee Canty from Mesquite is considered a Missing Endangered Juvenile.

Devion Lee Canty (Source: Plano Police)

Plano police say Canty was last seen near Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano.

Canty was last seen wearing a gray crewneck sweatshirt, pajama pants and Nikes.

Plano police ask you to call 911 if you see him.