Mesquite ISD substitute teacher accused of setting up fight in class being investigated
MESQUITE, Texas - A now fired substitute teacher at a Mesquite middle school is accused of setting up a class fight among her students.
The district said it happened Kimbrough Middle School Wednesday afternoon.
According to the district, the substitute set rules, made space for the 12 and 13-year-olds to fight, and told other students to watch the door.
Mesquite police will determine if she will face charges.
There were no major injuries reported.