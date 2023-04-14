Mesquite ISD substitute teacher accused of setting up fight in class being investigated

article

A now fired substitute teacher at a Mesquite middle school is accused of setting up a class fight among her students.

The district said it happened Kimbrough Middle School Wednesday afternoon.

According to the district, the substitute set rules, made space for the 12 and 13-year-olds to fight, and told other students to watch the door.

Mesquite police will determine if she will face charges.

There were no major injuries reported.