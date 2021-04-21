Mesquite Police: Lyft driver killed in drive-by shooting

Police need help finding the gunman who killed a Lyft driver in a drive-by shooting in Mesquite.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. northbound on I-635 and I-30.

The 911 caller said he was a passenger in a Lyft car when his Lyft driver was shot by a passing vehicle on the ramp.

The Lyft driver crashed. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries. He’s been identified as 58-year-old Robert Barry of Grandbury.

Police need help finding the people who shot and killed Barry. A vehicle description was not provided.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-847 or the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

Crime Stoppers is offering a 5,000 reward.