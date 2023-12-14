Mesquite police kill 1, arrest 3 suspects in stolen vehicle

Police shot and killed a man while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in Mesquite, east of Dallas.

It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday outside a gas station near the intersection of Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard and Cartwright Road.

The Mesquite Police Department said they are still reviewing body camera and security camera video to determine exactly what led up to the fatal shooting.

According to preliminary reports, they believe it started when an officer spotted a stolen vehicle and went to investigate.

There were two people in that car. Then, either another car approached or the officer spotted a second suspicious car that was already there.

Police said after the officer went to talk to the people in the second car, there was some sort of escalation.

The officer ended up firing shots into that second car, killing a man who was inside. He had an AR-style pistol, police said.

Three other people in that car were arrested and are being questioned.

Investigators also found several firearms in that vehicle.

The two people who were in the first car ran away during the shooting. They are still at large.

John Horn High School is in the area where the shooting happened.

"Safety of our school kids is absolutely… it's been on our minds all morning," said Lt. Brandon Ricketts with the Mesquite Police Department. "We are next to a high school here, so that is a priority of ours. We do have extra patrol officers patrolling the area."

Lt. Ricketts said police do not believe the two suspects who got away are a threat to the community.

There's no indication that any of the suspects fired at police.

All of the shots were fired by the officer who initially responded to the call about a stolen vehicle, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.