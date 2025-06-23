Expand / Collapse search

Mesquite police chase naked man in stolen ambulance

Published  June 23, 2025 2:52pm CDT
Mesquite
The Brief

    • A man wearing no clothes reportedly stole an ambulance from Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite on Monday.
    • Police chased the suspect in the stolen ambulance to I-20 near Talty, Texas.
    • There's no word yet on what charges the suspect is facing.

MESQUITE, Texas - Mesquite police chased a suspect in a stolen ambulance on Monday along Interstate 20.

What we know:

Police confirmed the ambulance was taken from Dallas Regional Medical Center on Galloway Avenue in Mesquite.

Witnesses said a man wearing no clothes who was transported to the hospital got into the Allegiance Ambulance and drove away.

Officers located the ambulance a short time later and tried to stop the driver, but he took off.

He finally stopped on I-20 near Talty, Texas, after officers disabled the ambulance using spike strips.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

There were no accidents and no one was hurt during the chase.

What we don't know:

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Police also haven’t said what charges he is facing.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Mesquite Police Department.

