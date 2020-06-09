Mesquite PD: Father killed two teen daughters before turning gun on himself

article

Mesquite police are investigating a double murder-suicide involving a father and his two teen daughters.

Officers responded to a shooting at a home on Bradford Place Monday night around 10:30 p.m.

At the home, police say they found the bodies of a 63-year-old man and two girls: 17 and 16 years old.

Officers think the father shot his daughters several times each and then turned the weapon on himself.

Their names have not yet been released.