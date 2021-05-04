Domestic disturbance suspect shot and killed by police in Mesquite

article

Police in Mesquite fatally shot a suspect involved in a domestic disturbance Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. while officers were responding to a 911 hang-up at the Audubon Park Apartments near Oates Drive and Interstate 635. The dispatcher heard screaming before the call was disconnected.

"The call was ultimately disconnected but our dispatchers were able to trace the number back by prior calls and locate an address," said Sgt. Mark Bradford.

Sgt. Bradford said officers went to the address and became involved in some type of confrontation. They ended up using deadly force against the suspect.

There’s still no word on the circumstances of the shooting or why police felt they needed to use deadly force.

"We have not had an opportunity to talk with the officers yet," Sgt. Bradford said. "Obviously we are at the beginning stages of the investigation. We've got detectives up here and we're waiting on the paperwork so we can begin our search and then as soon as we have that information we will release things at a later date."

Advertisement

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. An ambulance was also called for his victim but she refused to be transported and was released after being checked out by paramedics.

Sgt. Bradford said the two officers involved in the shooting both have more than 20 years of experience with the department. They will give their statements and will be placed on routine administrative leave while the case is investigated.

Police have been to the location several times in the past because of incidents involving the couple, he said.