Mesquite K9 officer killed while chasing armed robbery suspects

The Mesquite Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its police dogs killed in the line of duty Monday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. as officers were helping the Balch Springs Police Department chase several armed aggravated robbery suspects.

They deployed spike strips and disabled the suspects’ vehicle near Bruton Road and Interstate 635. The suspects then took off on foot.

K9 Kozmo was released to help track the suspects. Officers eventually located the suspects but could not find Kozmo.

The police dog was found dead after an extensive search.

"It should be noted that our K9s are members of the MPD family. Kozmo was an amazing and loyal dog who gave his life in the performance of his duties. We ask everyone to keep all of our officers in their thoughts and prayers as we deal with this loss," MPD said in a release.

The names of the suspects involved in the chase have not yet been released.

A vet will perform a necropsy and other tests to determine Kozmo’s cause of death.

The department is planning a memorial service for him.