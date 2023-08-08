Mesquite ISD teacher resigns amid investigation into racist posts on X

Mesquite ISD says a Black elementary school teacher being investigated for racist posts on social media abruptly resigned.

The district says the now-former first-grade teacher at Thompson Elementary School will also never be allowed to work at the district again.

Mesquite ISD says it was made aware of the social media posts Monday afternoon.

Some parents forwarded FOX 4 the emails they sent to the district themselves, including screenshots of now-deleted posts.

Tuesday, the district wrote, "A teacher at Thompson Elementary posted a series of alarming, racist statements to X, formerly known as Twitter."

Mesquite ISD says it became aware of the posts at the end of the day Monday, the first day of the new school year. An investigation was launched immediately.

Several Mesquite parents emailed FOX 4 now-deleted screenshots of the teacher’s social media posts.

FOX 4 isn’t naming the teacher since the district hasn't released her name.

The teacher’s X account has since been deactivated. Her bio previously stated she is 29 and a Black supremacist.

Some of the tweets refer to the teacher threatening a white man’s life for spending time with her sister.

A screenshot of a text message the teacher posted says, "I’m trying to remain calm. She knows I’m racist."

The screenshot also shows the teacher sending a text to someone saying, "Come and kill him for me. I promise I’ll help you hide the body. Bring all 4 of your guns."

Another post says, "I enjoy being racist. I’m never changing."

Monday evening, the teacher claimed on social media she wasn’t going to get fired because "they told me to delete the post, but my job is safe since I did not directly wish harm on all white people. They laughed and told me to watch what I say, and I’ll be good to go."

Tuesday, the district revealed the first-grade teacher resigned and is not eligible for rehire. The district would not comment on whether it planned on firing her. She submitted her resignation before that would happen.

FOX 4 visited the address on Tuesday listed for the teacher in public records. Someone peaked through the blinds, but no one answered the door.

The teacher has been with Mesquite ISD for four years. She spent three years at Thompson Elementary and one year at Seabourn Elementary.

The district also said the principal should have sent out a message to the families of the students in the teacher’s class.