Mesquite school shooting: School shares plans to enhance security after student, 16, brings gun

Students at a Mesquite charter school returned to class on Tuesday after a 16-year-old student with a gun was shot by police on Monday.

The altercation unfolded Monday at Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy.

It comes just one day after the school was placed on lockdown when a 16-year-old brought a gun into a building.

Mesquite police say the male student, who isn't being named, pulled out the gun inside an administrative office at the school's Oates campus.

The shooting happened at the start of the school day.

Staff tried keeping the student calm until officers could arrive.

When they did, they found the boy in the office alone.

Police say they tried to get him to put the gun down, but after trying to negotiate with him, three officers fired at the student.

He survived and was taken into custody.

Police have not said why the student brought the gun to school.

The campus was placed on lockdown and students and teachers met parents at a nearby church.

"Once they heard the noises and saw the police come in, that's when they completely lost it. They all started bawling, oh this is real," said teacher Shanterria Rider.

"It's very scary. I think we need more precautions, more security measures throughout all of our schools," said parent Kenya Hawkins.

The school says it is doing just that.

In a statement sent Monday night, the school says it is introducing metal detectors and adding more surveillance cameras.

Counselors will be available on the campus for the next three days.

It also says staff will complete more training and entry points will be strengthened to make sure they are more secure.

There are multiple investigations of the officer-involved shooting: two by Mesquite PD and one by the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.