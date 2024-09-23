Mesquite man killed while walking to grocery store remembered as loving family man

The Brief 52-year-old Alan Belcher was hit and killed by a driver police say was drunk on Saturday evening. Belcher was his 90-year-old mother's primary caregiver and often walked to the Albertsons to pick up groceries and medicine. 18-year-old Jose Martinez of Garland was charged with intoxication manslaughter.



For Alan Belcher, the half-mile walk to Albertsons off Motley Drive in Mesquite was routine, but Saturday evening, just before 7 p.m., an 18-year-old police say was drunk behind the wheel hit and killed Belcher.

The driver, identified as Jose Martinez of Garland, is now charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Martinez was arrested on scene and police are investigating his activities prior to the crash and waiting for blood alcohol test results.

Jose Martinez

Belcher's 90-year-old mother, Virginia Higginson, is blind.

As her primary caregiver, Belcher made sure to pick up groceries and medicine.

When the sun went down on Saturday evening, his mother became worried.

"He was never out beyond 8:15 and this was 9:30," said Higginson.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Belcher lived on disability, but his dedication to his mom was unwavering.

"He was committed to taking care of my mother," said Debby Clay, Belcher's sister. "He overcame a lot in his life and he loved people with a deep love."

The 52-year-old's death has left a hole in his family and also beyond.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

He was also well-known at his church, Shiloh Terrance Baptist Church.

"It's a tragic loss and unnecessary," said Kathy Underwood-Richards, Belcher's sister. "This is just a tragic injustice and we want justice."

Blecher's funeral is next Monday.

Donations came in from family and Alan's 1992 graduating high school class from North Mesquite.

Mesquite Police told FOX 4 that Martinez posted $20,000 bond and was released from custody.