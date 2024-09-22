18-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly Mesquite crash

Image 1 of 3 ▼

An 18-year-old who police say was drunk behind the wheel hit and killed a man in Mesquite on Saturday night.

18-year-old Jose Martinez of Garland has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Police say Martinez hit a man on Town East Boulevard, near Motley Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as 52-year-old Alan Belcher.

Mesquite police are investigating the crash.