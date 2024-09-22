18-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly Mesquite crash
MESQUITE, Texas - An 18-year-old who police say was drunk behind the wheel hit and killed a man in Mesquite on Saturday night.
18-year-old Jose Martinez of Garland has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.
Police say Martinez hit a man on Town East Boulevard, near Motley Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as 52-year-old Alan Belcher.
Mesquite police are investigating the crash.