2 men arrested after fleeing shooting that injured 1, Dallas police say

article

Dallas police arrested two men accused of fleeing from police after shooting a man overnight Friday.

This happened just before midnight, when officers were called about a shooting in the 1300 block of Bank Street.

Police found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to police.

The victim told police he was standing outside his vehicle when he was shot.

READ MORE: Man helps neighbors escape as fire damages Dallas apartments

While investigating the shooting, suspects in the shooting led police on a chase that started in the 1500 block of S. Haskell Avenue, before ending in the 4700 block of Scyene Road.

Two suspects were taken into custody, 24-year-old Ali Heder Ahmed and 21-year-old Kevon Dajuan Branch.

They face charges of aggravated assault and evading arrest.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.