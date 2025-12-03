Where to watch the World Cup draw in Dallas-Fort Worth
On Friday, we will finally learn who will play who in the 2026 World Cup.
You can watch the FIFA World Cup draw on FOX 4, with special live coverage starting at 10 a.m.
The draw itself will start at 11 a.m.
If you'd like to take the action in with a crowd, there are several watch parties happening across Dallas-Fort Worth.
Billy Bob's
The official North Texas FIFA World Cup Draw Party will be held at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth.
There will be live music, giveaways, merchandise, special guests and more.
The party will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and will support local non-profits.
Toyota Stadium
FC Dallas is hosting a watch party at Toyota Stadium on Friday.
Fans will be able to watch inside the Gallagher Club at the National Soccer Hall of Fame.
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and will feature a raffle for two tickets to all five group-stage matches in Arlington.
The event is free and open to the public.
HopFusion Ale Works
The Fort Worth chapter of the soccer fanatics with the American Outlaws will be holding their World Cup watch party at HopFusion Ale Works.
The brewery will open at 11 a.m. and does not have a cover.
Uptown Dallas
Several bars and restaurants in Uptown Dallas are encouraging people to work remotely and watch the draw live.
- Black Friar
- State & Allen
- The Loon
- Moxie’s
- Rebel & Rose
- Upside West Village
- Nodding Donkey
Happiest Hour
Happiest Hour in Dallas will open its doors at 10 a.m. to soccer fans.
Beers will be $1 off.
Harwood Arms
Harwood Arms, the British-style pub in the Harwood District, is well-known to soccer fans.
The bar will open its doors at 10 a.m. for the draw, with happy hour starting at 11.
