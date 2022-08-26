Man helps neighbors escape as fire damages Dallas apartments

article

Several apartments were damaged in a late-night fire in southwest Dallas.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night near Hampton Road and the Marvin D. Love Freeway, in the Red Bird area.

Everyone got out safely, but one person was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

A neighbor helped others escape as the fire grew.

"You can just hear it coming through breaking all of the glass and just coming through roaring," Jajuane Bennett said. "I went to grab my stuff. But as I grabbed my stuff, I remembered it was nighttime and people weren’t aware of this. So, I went and knocked on everyone’s doors three floors just knocking hard trying to wake them up."

It’s not yet clear how many apartments were damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.