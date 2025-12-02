FBI: Terror suspect said he wanted to kill Americans in Fort Worth suicide bombing

The Brief An Afghan national, Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, was arrested in Fort Worth for allegedly making threats of a suicide bomb attack in a video posted to TikTok. Federal court documents confirm he spoke of wanting to kill Americans and expressed support for the Taliban in the video call. Alokozay, a lawful permanent resident admitted under "Operation Allies Welcome," is being held on federal charges.



The FBI has released more information about the Afghan national who was arrested last week for making terroristic threats, including the TikTok video where he allegedly talks about a suicide attack in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Bomb Threat Arrest

What's new:

Newly released federal court documents reveal that the FBI was made aware of Mohammad Dawood Alokozay on the day after the video was posted on TikTok.

It shows Alokozay sitting in a dark car speaking to someone in Dari.

He claimed that the Taliban was dear to him and that he came to the United States to kill Americans. He also talked about building a bomb in his vehicle for a suicide attack, specifically in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Alokozay also stated he was not afraid of dying or being deported, according to a federal complaint.

The FBI was able to identify him by matching that video with his driver’s license.

Agents contacted Alokozay’s employer in Haslet to get his work schedule and then showed up at his home the next morning. They arrested him after he stopped at a gas station on his way to work.

During an interview, Alokozay allegedly admitted that he was on a TikTok video call that was ultimately posted on TikTok. Once he found out that call was posted, he said he deleted his account.

What they're saying:

In a new press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, federal authorities said the video was actually shared on TikTok, X, and Facebook.

"This Afghan national came into America during the Biden administration and as alleged, explicitly stated that he came here in order to kill American citizens," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "The public safety threat created by the Biden administration’s vetting breakdown cannot be overstated – the Department of Justice will continue working with our federal and state partners to protect the American people from the prior administration’s dangerous incompetence."

"We have zero tolerance for violence and threats of violence to kill American citizens and others like those allegedly made by this individual," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould for the Northern District of Texas. "I applaud the rapid response of our federal and local law enforcement partners in identifying and apprehending him. Those individuals who jeopardize the public safety and security of North Texas residents will be swiftly brought to justice."

"This arrest demonstrates that the FBI remains steadfast in our mission to defend the homeland and protect the American people. Thanks to public reports of a threatening online video, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force apprehended this individual before he could commit an act of violence. We continue to ask that if you see something, say something," said Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock of the FBI's Dallas Field Office.

The other side:

Court-appointed attorney Leigh Davis spoke to FOX 4 on Monday after his first visit with Alokozay.

Davis also encouraged the public not to jump to conclusions based on what was written in the press releases.

"Don’t jump to any conclusions. Let’s see what the facts say and remember just because it’s on the internet doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true," he said.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Alokozay was admitted into the United States during the Biden administration as part of "Operation Allies Welcome." He became a lawful permanent resident in 2022.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has since placed a detainer on him.

He was arrested this past Tuesday, the day before another Afghan national allegedly attacked two members of the National Guard in Washington, D.C. One of them died and the other is fighting for his life.

Related article

That D.C. ambush prompted President Donald Trump to take more restrictive actions on who is allowed in the U.S. and call for a review of all who’ve come in under Biden administration programs.