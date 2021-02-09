Memorial service to honor Frisco ISD teacher who died from COVID-19

article

A teacher in the Frisco school district will be remembered Tuesday after his death from COVID-19.

Scott Benschneider died late last month after being hospitalized with COVID-19 in mid-December.

The 55-year-old taught advanced math courses at Lebanon Trail High School in Frisco and is survived by his wife and daughter.

His service will be live-streamed from St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano at 3 p.m.

LINK: https://www.standrewumc.org/memorial