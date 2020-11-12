Memorial service honors Everman officer who died from COVID-19

article

Family and friends said their final goodbye to an Everman police officer and his mother, who both died from COVID-19.

Patrol cars escorted the body of Officer Alex Arango from Mount Olive Funeral Home in Fort Worth Thursday morning to the Potters House in southwest Dallas for a memorial service.

Arango passed away last month after spending more than a week in the intensive care unit at Harris Methodist Hospital.

His mother, who is believed to have gotten the virus from him, died a few days later.

Arango was a 27-year veteran of the Everman Police Department, just outside of Fort Worth.

Family, friends and officers from more than six law enforcement agencies around the area and state gathered to remember him and celebrate his life.

