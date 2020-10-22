Everman police officer Alex Arango dies because of COVID-19

article

The North Texas police officer who was on a ventilator in the intensive care unit because of COVID-19 has passed away.

The Everman Police Department said Officer Alex Arango died in the line of duty Thursday morning.

The 27-year veteran officer had been in the ICU at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth for more than a week and was placed on a ventilator Monday.

His 81-year-old mother is also at the hospital battling the virus, while his wife, son-in-law and grandson are recovering from it at home.

Police Chief Craig Spencer said Officer Arango was the longest-serving officer on Everman’s force. The chief called him the cornerstone of the department and said he was always trying to support and take care of others.

Members of the community gathered earlier this week to return the support through prayer and financial donations for his family.

Officer Arango reportedly contracted COVID-19 while on duty.

