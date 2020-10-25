Mother of Everman police officer who died because of COVID-19 also passes away after battling the virus

article

The mother of the Everman Police Department officer who died due to complications of COVID-19 has also passed away after battling the coronavirus.

Officer Alex Arango passed away Thursday after being on a ventilator in the intensive care unit because of COVID-19, and his mother, 81-year-old Carmen Arango, passed away Sunday after being in the same ICU her son battled the virus.

Several other members of the Arango family have also tested positive for COVID-19, and Alex’s son-in-law is also being treated at the hospital due to the coronavirus.

