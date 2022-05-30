Memorial Day: Thousands 'Carry the Load,' attend in-person events to honor fallen heroes

Thousands of people took part in an event in Dallas meant to remind people about the meaning of Memorial Day and who it honors.

Carry the Load began over a decade ago as a small march around White Rock Lake. Now it’s a worldwide tradition with five relays spanning much of the country to honor fallen heroes.

Those who took part all arrived at Reverchon Park in the Turtle Creek neighborhood of Dallas on Monday. Many carried the names and faces of loved ones killed in the line of duty.

"I think everyone needs to remind themselves what Memorial Day means. Bring it into their lives, bring it into their children’s lives," said Stephen Smith, who walked through the night.

For Pauline Perez, this year is personal.

"I could’ve been the reason my family is out here continuing the tradition," she said.

Perez is a firefighter with Dallas Fire Rescue. On Sept. 21 of last year, she nearly died.

She and the crew of Truck 25 responded to the Hidden Hills Apartment Complex for reports of a gas leak. She was badly injured in the explosion.

"I still have sleeves and gloves on my hands to protect myself from the sun but to be able to be out here and be able to talk and to be able to honor the heroes and put their lives on the line means a lot to me," Perez said.

She continues to improve and said she is grateful to her brother who motivated her to get out and walk for her mental and physical health.

Since it started, Carry the Load has raised more than $32 million to support programs for veterans, including mental health services and help for the families of fallen service members.

At DFW National Cemetery, it was the first time the public could pay their respects in person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jimenez family was among the large audience who took part in the memorial service which included a wreath laying.

"We’re here to pay respects to our nation and those who have passed and made the ultimate sacrifice," said Teresa Jimenez, whose father was in the Army.

The 638-acre cemetery has conducted more than 75,000 interments of veterans and eligible dependents. Sadly, more will follow.

"It means a lot to see this huge turnout to pay respects for those who have fallen for our country," said Osario Rodriguez, a member of the U.S. Navy.

And at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth, the public was invited to take part in a one-hour Memorial Day service. This too was in person for the first time in two years.

"We really need to come together to remember where we are, where we were and where we need to go," said Carl Davis, an Air Force veteran.