President Biden observes Memorial Day with ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
President Joe Biden observes Memorial Day with an address at the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden observed Memorial Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery Monday.

Biden and the first lady, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and the second gentleman, participated in the event.

After the wreath-laying ceremony the president delivered his Memorial Day Address at the Memorial Amphitheater at the cemetery.

Also in the nation’s capital Monday, World War II veterans and their families were recognized at the World War II Memorial.

Biden, first lady visit grieving families in Uvalde

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. Faced with chants of "do something" as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: "We will."

President Biden spent the Sunday before Memorial Day grieving with the shattered community of Uvalde, Texas. He mourned and met with families left behind after a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. 

Outside Robb Elementary School, he and the first lady stopped at a memorial of 21 white crosses — one for each of those killed — where they added a bouquet of white flowers to a pile in front of the school sign.He was met with chants of "do something" as he departed a church service and responded, "we will."

The Associated Press contributed to this report