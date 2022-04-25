Melissa Lucio's execution halted by Texas appeals court

article

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has granted a stay for Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio. She was scheduled to be executed later this week.

According to the Associated Press, the appeals court sent the case back to a lower court to review her lawyer's claims that new evidence could exonerate her.

Lucio is on death row for fatally beating 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, in 2007.

She claims it was an accident and said she was coerced into a false confession.

Her execution by lethal injection was set for Wednesday, but the case garnered the support of the Innocence Project, lawmakers, celebrities and even some jurors who sentenced her to death.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

RELATED: 'Free Melissa Lucio' rallies held in North Texas ahead of her scheduled execution

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles was also reviewing Lucio's case. The board said it will not be voting on the case because of the stay.

It's not clear when the lower court will begin reviewing her case.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.