Melissa ISD school bus driver fired following arrest on child pornography charge

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The Brief Phillip Bates, a Melissa ISD driver for Route 15, was arrested Tuesday by McKinney police on a child pornography charge and immediately fired. District officials stated there is currently no evidence connecting the criminal charge to any Melissa ISD students or school activities. Melissa ISD is cooperating with the McKinney Police Department to review information and ensure student safety.



A school bus driver for the Melissa Independent School District was arrested this week on a child pornography charge, prompting district officials to terminate his employment immediately, authorities said Wednesday.

Melissa ISD bus driver arrested

What we know:

Phillip Bates, a transportation employee who drove Route 15 for the district, was taken into custody on Tuesday by the McKinney Police Department, according to a safety notification issued to parents by Melissa ISD Police Chief Chris Fontana.

District officials said Bates was fired as soon as administrators learned of the arrest and has had no contact with students since the district became aware of the charge.

What they're saying:

"At this time, we have no information indicating a connection between this matter and Melissa ISD students," Fontana said in the statement. "As a precaution, Melissa ISD is reviewing relevant information and is in close communication with local law enforcement to take any appropriate steps to support student safety."

District officials referred further inquiries regarding the arrest and criminal investigation to the McKinney Police Department, which holds primary jurisdiction over the case.

Melissa ISD urged parents or students with any safety concerns to contact law enforcement, school administrators, or submit an anonymous tip through the district's website.