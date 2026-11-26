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The Brief A Fort Worth motorcyclist spent Thanksgiving in the hospital after a driver hit him Nov. 21 and drove away. Bo Sybert underwent surgeries on his right leg and collarbone. His wife said he also suffered a fractured wrist and a small brain bleed. Police released surveillance video and are asking for help identifying the driver and finding a gray or silver sedan.



A Fort Worth man spent Thanksgiving recovering in the hospital from a hit-and-run crash that left him with multiple fractures and a small brain bleed.

Bo Sybert was riding his motorcycle home from a friend's house around 1:45 a.m. Nov. 21 when a car turned in front of him on Cooks Lane and hit him. He was just five minutes from home.

Now his family is hoping anyone who recognizes the driver or the car will do the right thing and call Fort Worth police.

What they're saying:

"I remember finally coming to a stop with my cheek on the ground and my hands out in front of me and I couldn't move my legs or anything, so I just said, okay that's it," Bo Sybert said.

Police release video of suspected driver

The backstory:

Fort Worth police released surveillance footage from that night that shows the suspected driver stop at a nearby intersection after the crash and get out of the car before driving away.

Police are asking for help identifying the driver and locating the car, described as a gray or silver sedan.

Sybert's wife, Kaye-Leigh, said the crash has left the couple separated from their two young sons while he recovers.

"We're separated from our kids right now. We can't be at home," Kaye-Leigh Sybert said. "We're spending Thanksgiving in the hospital, but I'm thankful he's alive."

Recovery includes multiple surgeries

Kaye-Leigh Sybert said her husband underwent surgery on his right leg, with rods, screws and pins placed from his knee to his foot. A second surgery repaired his collarbone with two plates and screws.

He also suffered a fractured left wrist and a small brain bleed, she said.

"It could have been a whole different story," Kaye-Leigh Sybert said.

The family remains positive that the injuries will heal, and he could be released from the hospital on Friday.

What you can do:

For now, the family is urging the community to help with "prayers and keeping your eye out for that car."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Worth police.