NBA Playoffs: Dallas Mavericks schedule for the Western Conference Finals

By
Published  May 18, 2024 11:17pm CDT
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4

Mavs fans share what they'd do for a championship

Dallas Mavericks fans are pumped up for the team's playoff run. We talked to fans outside of the AAC ahead of Game 4.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks will play in their second Western Conference Finals in the last three years.

The team they will play is yet to be determined.

The Mavs will play the winner of Sunday's Game 7 between the defending champion Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

While we don't know the Mavs' opponent, we do know when the games will be held.

The Mavericks will start the series on the road on Wednesday.

NBA Western Conference Finals Schedule

Game 1

When: Wednesday, May 22
Where: TBD
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: TNT/TruTV

Game 2

When: Friday, May 24
Where: TBD
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: TNT/TruTV

Game 3

When: Sunday, May 26
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:00 p.m. 
TV Network: TNT/TruTV

Game 4

When: Tuesday, May 28
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: TNT/TruTV

Game 5 (If Necessary)

When: Thursday, May 30
Where: TBD
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: TNT/TruTV

Game 6 (If Necessary)

When: Saturday, June 1
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: TNT/TruTV

Game 7 (If Necessary)

When: Monday, June 3
Where: TBD
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: TNT/TruTV