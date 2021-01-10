Mega COVID-19 vaccine site opens at Fair Park on Monday

article

Dallas County will start distributing the COVID-19 vaccine on a large scale Monday at a mega public vaccination site at Fair Park.

The vaccines will be available to frontline workers, senior citizens and people with high-risk medical conditions – the so-called groups 1A and 1B.

But, everyone must have an appointment. No walk-ups will be allowed.

Dallas County Health and Human Services estimates that 2,000 people will be vaccinated at the site each day.

"We will get thousands of our most vulnerable residents vaccinated at Fair Park this next week with well over 100,000 people on the list, the list growing daily, and the State giving us enough vaccines to vaccinate six to seven thousand people this week. We obviously won’t get to everyone, so I appreciate your patience and grace as we work through the task of mass vaccination for North Texas," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The mega vaccination site will be open Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until the daily allotment of vaccine doses is out.

"This is a huge step forward in our city’s fight against COVID-19," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

Those interested in getting on the list need to register online using the Dallas County COVID-19 Vaccine Registration form.

The county will also begin offering vaccines by appointment only at its current COVID-19 test sites – the Ellis Davis Field House and on the Eastfield College Campus in Mesquite.

Those sites will be primarily for registered Parkland hospital patients and are expected to receive roughly 500 shots per day.