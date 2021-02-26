Medical and nursing students helping with new vaccine drive-thru site at TCU

Medical students and student nurses are part of the team opening a new COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru site on the campus of Texas Christian University.

On Saturday trained students will vaccinate hundreds of people with the assistance of Baylor Scott and White employees and other doctors.

"It’s important to acknowledge they are learning their profession in an unprecedented time. It’s even more valuable to take the context of the pandemic all the way through the vaccine creation to vaccine distribution and let them have a part in it," said Dr. Danika Franks, the assistant dean of Student Affairs at TCU.

Next week, the operation will be expanded to three days.

People qualified to receive the vaccine can register through Tarrant County or Baylor Scott and White.

LINKS:

tcph.quickbase.com/db/bq3q4uet8

www.bswhealth.com/covid-vaccine