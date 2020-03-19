Meals on Wheels to continue delivering food to people in North Texas

article

Meals on Wheels is still delivering food while trying to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

The organization has measures in place for situations like this, just as it does in a bad flu season. Volunteers and workers are screened for symptoms, as are the people who receive meals.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

MAP: Track Texas coronavirus cases by county

Meals on Wheels uses a mobile app and social media to communicate.

“Basically, you knock on a door, hand it through and then you leave. You don’t touch them, just their food and hopefully, they are wiping it down,” said Gloria Evans, who volunteers.

“It’s an easy thing to do. It doesn’t take a lot of time. The people really appreciate it. They are very blessed that the meals are here for them,” Chris Evans said.

Many people who get the meals are in their 80s or 90s. Some have health issues.

Advertisement

Still, the plan is to keep going to help the people who depend on Meals on Wheels.