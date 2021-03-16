McKinney to shutter city-run COVID-19 vaccine hub by end of April
McKINNEY, Texas - The city of McKinney says it will shut down its vaccination hub next month.
The city's fire department will stop vaccinations at McKinney ISD Stadium and Community Event Center by April 30.
It will give all of its second doses to people who got their first shot at the facility before it closes.
The city is pushing to transition vaccinations to Collin County hubs and private health providers.
