McKinney photographer allowed to retrieve her equipment after being locked out of studio

article

A small business owner who was locked out of her offices by her landlord won a court battle.

Laura Tye, a photographer in McKinney, was allowed back into her studio.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

A judge said her downtown landlord did not give her proper notice that she might be locked out for failing to pay this month’s rent.

Tye said she notified the building owner weeks before the rent was due that she might not be able to pay April’s rent in full.

He locked the doors even before payment would be considered late per the lease agreement.

Tye’s landlord locked thousands of dollars’ worth of her equipment inside the building.

Advertisement

The judge granted her immediate access to retrieve her cameras.

RELATED:

Small businesses hit hard by coronavirus locked out by downtown McKinney landlord

Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases