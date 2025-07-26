McKinney man accused of fatally stabbing wife

article

The Brief A McKinney man, Eslam Mohamed, 42, was arrested Friday after his wife, Kubra Zafer, 40, was found dead. Police found Zafer in a closet with a stab wound to the neck after a welfare check at their home. Mohamed is charged with murder; his bond and a motive are currently unknown.



A McKinney man is in jail after his wife was found dead in the closet of their home on Friday.

McKinney man charged with murder

What we know:

Eslam Mohamed, 42, was arrested Friday evening after police responded to his home in the 5700 block of Broken Spur Drive. They say they had been called to the home by a family member for a welfare check.

In their Saturday release, McKinney PD say the relative believed Mohamed may have been experiencing a medical emergency. When they arrived, officers found the man in the living room with minor injuries and blood on his hands, the release says.

When asked if anyone else was home, Mohamed reportedly mentioned a woman in a closet. After a search of the home, a woman was found in the master bedroom closet with a stab wound to the neck and a knife nearby. The woman was identified as Kubra Zafer, 40, who was Mohamed's wife.

Mohamed was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into the Collin County Jail. He's being held on a charge of murder.

What we don't know:

Mohamed's bond amount was not included in the release.

No possible motive was released.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the McKinney Police Department Crime Tip Line at 972-547-3480 or email crimetipline@mckinneytexas.org.