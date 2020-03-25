Dallas COVID-19 testing sites back open after running out of tests

article

Both COVID-19 testing sites in Dallas closed early Tuesday after running out of test kits.

The American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House sites will have more tests available Wednesday, but only about 250.

Anyone who shows up for a drive-thru test will be screened to determine if they are eligible for the free test. They must have a fever and symptoms like shortness of breath or a dry cough.

The two sites will remain open until 8 p.m. or until they run out of test kits.

Also in Dallas, the Parkland Hospital System has set up a testing site but it is for current patients by appointment only.

In Fort Worth, John Peter Smith Hospital is open for only those who have already been screened and were told to show up for a test.