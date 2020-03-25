Furlough Kitchen providing meals to furloughed hospitality workers

A local restaurant group is launching an effort to help people who lost their jobs.

Randy DeWitt, the CEO of the restaurant group behind some popular restaurants like Whiskey Cake and Sixty Vines, knows first hand that so many restaurant workers in the area are being laid off.

So he gathered a group of people including his two daughters who are home from college and the Furlough Kitchen was born.

The non-profit now provides a free meal a day – Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. – to anyone in the restaurant industry who is without a job.

The Furlough Kitchen is located at Vestals Catering in Dallas. Furloughed workers can just pull up, show a pay stub or uniform and volunteers will hand over a meal.

DeWitt said the kitchen can serve about 1,000 meals a day.

LINK: www.furloughkitchen.org/donate

