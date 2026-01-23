Dallas Mavs to close AAC entrances to 'maintain building temperature' Saturday

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks are still planning to hold their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. The North and North Platinum entrances will be closed to help the building maintain its temperature. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.



With ice and sleet expected on Saturday, the Mavericks are making a few adjustments ahead of Luka Dončić's return to Dallas.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

What we know:

As of Friday afternoon, the Mavs and Lakers game will continue as scheduled on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

In a statement, the Mavericks say they are closely monitoring weather conditions and will take "all necessary precautions to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for fans, staff, and players." The team says it is encouraging fans to plan ahead and leave for the American Airlines Center early.

Entrances to AAC closed

Dig deeper:

The North and North Platinum entrances to the American Airlines Center will be closed for Saturday's game. The Mavs say the change is needed to "help maintain building temperatures."

All other entrances to the AAC will be open.

Dallas weather forecast

Sleet is expected to be the predominant form of precipitation this weekend, though freezing rain and snow will also occur. Current projections for DFW include 0.25-0.50 inches of ice and 1-2 inches of sleet/snow.

Once temperatures drop below freezing, they are expected to stay there for 60 to 72 hours. Single-digit lows and wind chills as low as -10° are possible before the region finally climbs back above 32° on Tuesday afternoon.