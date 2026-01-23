LIVE UPDATES: Winter Storm Warning in effect; North Texas braces for record cold

As an arctic front moves through North Texas, it is crucial to remain informed. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for North and Central Texas from 6 p.m. Friday through noon Sunday. This will be followed by an Extreme Cold Warning from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

FOX 4 forecasters warn that temperatures may stay below freezing until Tuesday afternoon, meaning hazardous travel conditions could persist for more than 72 hours. A full changeover to sleet and snow is expected across parts of the region late Saturday. Localized power outages are also possible as ice accumulates on trees and power lines.

Friday, Jan. 23 | Live Updates

10:30 am: North Texas teachers have sun on social media with winter storm

10 am: Dallas-Fort Worth expected snow totals update

Ice accumulation from freezing rain is expected Friday night through Saturday. Following the freezing rain, the system will transition to sleet and snow. The DFW area is currently expecting 0.25 to 0.5 inches of pure ice.

Multiple inches of sleet and snow are also forecast. For areas north of Interstate 20, 2 to 5 inches of sleet and snow are expected on top of the initial ice layer. Slightly higher totals may impact eastern parts of North Texas. Officials warn it is crucial to stay off the roads as ice will coat trees, power lines, and roadways.

9:05 am: Major flight cancellations

Over 1,000 flights canceled The travel impact has reached a national scale. More than 1,000 flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field combined. DFW currently leads the nation in total disruptions as airlines proactively slash schedules.

9 am: Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo still on

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo remains on schedule Despite the frigid forecast, officials with the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo say the event is proceeding as planned. Crews are working around the clock to sand the grounds and protect livestock. Organizers remind guests that while the show goes on, ticket holders should use extreme caution when traveling to the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

8:45 am: Tips for your car during extreme cold

AAA Texas offers car prep tips AAA officials are urging drivers to check their car batteries today, as starting power can drop by 60% in zero-degree weather. They recommend keeping gas tanks at least half-full to prevent fuel lines from freezing and packing an emergency kit with blankets, a flashlight, and jumper cables.

8:30 am: DFW emergency weather shelters prepare for storm

Dallas activates emergency shelters The City of Dallas is opening emergency warming centers ahead of the deep freeze. The primary temporary inclement weather shelter will open at the Fair Park Automobile Building at 4 p.m. today. Additional warming stations will be available at city libraries and recreation centers during normal business hours.

8:15 am: Record-breaking cold expected this weekend

Record-breaking cold on the horizon FOX 4 meteorologists are tracking a potential historic freeze. Sunday night and Monday morning could see lows near 6 degrees, which would shatter daily records from 1948 and 1950. Combined with gusty winds, wind chills are expected to plummet to between -4 and -12 degrees.

8 am: TxDOT urges everyone to avoid driving

TxDOT pre-treating major highways Texas Department of Transportation crews have already begun applying brine and salt to bridges and overpasses, which are the first to freeze. TxDOT urges drivers to avoid the "High Five" and major interchanges once precipitation begins this evening. If you must drive, check DriveTexas.org for real-time road closures.

6 am: Shopper sell out grocery stores

Shoppers flock to grocery stores Grocery stores across the Metroplex reported long lines at opening as residents stocked up on nonperishable food, water, and batteries. Store managers are encouraging shoppers to buy only what they need for a three-day period to ensure supplies remain available for others.