Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

LIVE UPDATES: Winter Storm Warning in effect; North Texas braces for record cold

By
Published  January 23, 2026 9:27am CST
Weather
FOX 4

DALLAS - As an arctic front moves through North Texas, it is crucial to remain informed. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for North and Central Texas from 6 p.m. Friday through noon Sunday. This will be followed by an Extreme Cold Warning from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

FOX 4 forecasters warn that temperatures may stay below freezing until Tuesday afternoon, meaning hazardous travel conditions could persist for more than 72 hours. A full changeover to sleet and snow is expected across parts of the region late Saturday. Localized power outages are also possible as ice accumulates on trees and power lines.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For winter storm coverage—Download Now.

Friday, Jan. 23 | Live Updates

10:30 am: North Texas teachers have sun on social media with winter storm

Arlington ISD teachers use superstitions to get snow day

Arlington ISD teachers use superstitions to get snow day

Some teachers at Mary Moore Elementary are holding out hope for a snow day next week.

10 am: Dallas-Fort Worth expected snow totals update

Ice accumulation from freezing rain is expected Friday night through Saturday. Following the freezing rain, the system will transition to sleet and snow. The DFW area is currently expecting 0.25 to 0.5 inches of pure ice.

Multiple inches of sleet and snow are also forecast. For areas north of Interstate 20, 2 to 5 inches of sleet and snow are expected on top of the initial ice layer. Slightly higher totals may impact eastern parts of North Texas. Officials warn it is crucial to stay off the roads as ice will coat trees, power lines, and roadways.

Featured

Dallas Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued; 5 inches of snow and sleet possible in North Texas
article

Dallas Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued; 5 inches of snow and sleet possible in North Texas

"Winter Storm Fern" is bringing a dangerous mix of ice, sleet and snow to North Texas, triggering a Winter Storm Warning and a multi-day freeze across Dallas-Fort Worth. Life-threatening wind chills and potential power outages are anticipated.

9:05 am: Major flight cancellations

Over 1,000 flights canceled The travel impact has reached a national scale. More than 1,000 flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field combined. DFW currently leads the nation in total disruptions as airlines proactively slash schedules.

READ MORE

9 am: Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo still on

Fort Worth Stock Show continues on despite winter weather

Fort Worth Stock Show continues on despite winter weather

These ranchers are a different breed! The Fort Worth Stock Show is continuing on, despite the threat of cold and ice.

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo remains on schedule Despite the frigid forecast, officials with the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo say the event is proceeding as planned. Crews are working around the clock to sand the grounds and protect livestock. Organizers remind guests that while the show goes on, ticket holders should use extreme caution when traveling to the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

8:45 am: Tips for your car during extreme cold

Winter Storm: How to manage the roads if you have to leave

Winter Storm: How to manage the roads if you have to leave

It doesn't take much for roads to become dangerous from ice in North Texas! AAA Texas joined Good Day to share some tips on how to manage the roads if you have to leave your home.

AAA Texas offers car prep tips AAA officials are urging drivers to check their car batteries today, as starting power can drop by 60% in zero-degree weather. They recommend keeping gas tanks at least half-full to prevent fuel lines from freezing and packing an emergency kit with blankets, a flashlight, and jumper cables.

8:30 am: DFW emergency weather shelters prepare for storm

Winter Storm: Emergency weather centers prepare in DFW

Winter Storm: Emergency weather centers prepare in DFW

Several organizations are teaming up with the City of Dallas to open emergency winter weather shelters.

Dallas activates emergency shelters The City of Dallas is opening emergency warming centers ahead of the deep freeze. The primary temporary inclement weather shelter will open at the Fair Park Automobile Building at 4 p.m. today. Additional warming stations will be available at city libraries and recreation centers during normal business hours.

8:15 am: Record-breaking cold expected this weekend

Dallas weather: Jan. 23 morning forecast

Dallas weather: Jan. 23 morning forecast

You may be experiencing light drizzle in DFW Friday morning, but temperatures will plummet later today. Meteorologist Berkeley Taylor has your winter weather forecast. 

Record-breaking cold on the horizon FOX 4 meteorologists are tracking a potential historic freeze. Sunday night and Monday morning could see lows near 6 degrees, which would shatter daily records from 1948 and 1950. Combined with gusty winds, wind chills are expected to plummet to between -4 and -12 degrees.

8 am: TxDOT urges everyone to avoid driving

Winter Storm: Areas to avoid driving in this weekend

Winter Storm: Areas to avoid driving in this weekend

Leaders at TxDOT say a winter weather plan is already underway, but warn that it is still crucial for everyone to stay off the roads.

TxDOT pre-treating major highways Texas Department of Transportation crews have already begun applying brine and salt to bridges and overpasses, which are the first to freeze. TxDOT urges drivers to avoid the "High Five" and major interchanges once precipitation begins this evening. If you must drive, check DriveTexas.org for real-time road closures.

6 am: Shopper sell out grocery stores 

Dallas Winter Storm: Shoppers clear out grocery stores

Dallas Winter Storm: Shoppers clear out grocery stores

If you waited until the last minute to stock your pantry ahead of the major winter storm, prepare for a busy trip to the grocery store. FOX 4's Payton May is inside Walmart with a look at the sold-out items across Texas.

Shoppers flock to grocery stores Grocery stores across the Metroplex reported long lines at opening as residents stocked up on nonperishable food, water, and batteries. Store managers are encouraging shoppers to buy only what they need for a three-day period to ensure supplies remain available for others.

The Source: Information in this article comes form the National Weather Service and previous FOX 4 reporting.

WeatherWinter WeatherDallasFort Worth