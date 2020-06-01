Mass arrests underway as protesters marched onto West Dallas bridge

Protesters were met with tear gas Monday night as they tried to cross the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge into West Dallas.

Hundreds gathered outside the Frank Crowley Courthouse just outside the boundary line for the 7 p.m. curfew. It was also the first time we saw the National Guard assisting Dallas PD and SWAT. The group stayed at the courthouse for several hours without any incident.

It was around 8:40 when the crowd began moving north on Riverfront Boulevard. They then avoided downtown and began moving west onto the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

Video from SKY 4 shows officers form a barrier on the bridge to keep them from crossing the bridge into Trinity Groves. That was when officers deployed tear gas. Some protesters began to lay down. SKY 4 video shows several protesters were being detained.

At this time, it's unclear how many arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 4 for the latest.