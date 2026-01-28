Dallas Weather: Sunshine to follow freezing fog, dangerous road conditions

The Brief Freezing fog and overnight refreezing have created slick spots, particularly on bridges and overpasses. Travel is still discouraged on Wednesday until at least late morning. Temperatures will rise into the 40s with sunshine by the afternoon, aiding in further ice melting before another cold front arrives Thursday. Residents should maintain cold-weather precautions as a stronger blast of air will drop temperatures into the teens by Saturday morning.



North Texas will continue to thaw on Wednesday after another chilly start with freezing fog and icy road conditions.

Wednesday Forecast

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, freezing fog to start the morning will create slick spots on the roads, along with anything that refroze overnight.

But by Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will warm back up into 40s with more sun. That will help with more melting.

You’ll want to continue to drip the faucets on Wednesday night as temperatures will start near freezing again on Thursday morning, ahead of another front on Thursday afternoon.

7-Day Forecast

A stronger push of cold air arrives in time for the weekend, with temps starting in the teens Saturday morning and ending right at freezing. Keep those cold-weather preps in place through the weekend!

Temps finally start to moderate early next week, with low shower chances by Tuesday. Nothing wintry, though.

DFW Road Conditions

Meteorologists are advising people to stay home until at least late Wednesday morning as icy roads continue to impact the commute.

FOX 4’s reporters witnessed multiple vehicles sliding on the icy roads, unable to gain enough traction to climb hills, especially on Interstate 30.

The most dangerous areas continue to be bridges and overpasses that refroze overnight, as well as side streets that haven’t fully melted.

School Closings

Most North Texas school districts opted to remain closed on Wednesday because there is still some ice on the roadways. Those districts are expected to evaluate road conditions once again, monitor the forecast, and assess school safety before making a decision on whether to reopen on Thursday.

