Family, friends mourn Frisco 16-year-old killed in sledding accident

The Brief Elizabeth Angle, a 16-year-old sophomore at Wakeland High School, died on Sunday after a sled being towed by a Jeep struck a tree in Frisco. A second 16-year-old girl remains on life support following the crash. There is now a memorial at the scene of the crash and Angle's school is preparing to honor her during second period once classes resume.



The Frisco community is mourning the loss of a teenager who died on Sunday in a sledding accident.

Frisco Sledding Death

What's new:

Residents, family, and friends created a memorial for 16-year-old Elizabeth Angle, who died Sunday in a sledding accident.

Angle was a sophomore at Wakeland High School and a member of the school soccer team. She also played on an FC Dallas club team.

The backstory:

The accident happened on Sunday afternoon in a Frisco neighborhood near Legacy Drive and Main Street.

Police said a 16-year-old male was driving a Jeep while pulling two 16-year-old females on a sled. The sled hit a curb and collided with a tree.

The two females were taken to the hospital in critical condition, where one of the victims died.

What they're saying:

Angle’s mother told FOX her daughter had her whole life ahead of her. She had just gotten her driver’s license and was out with friends for the snow day.

On social media, Angle’s mother described her as "a bright light, a fun spirit, a brave soul." She went on to say that she takes comfort in knowing her daughter had people helping her until the end.

"We will never be the same," she said.

Nathaniel Lisotta, a freshman at Wakeland High School, said he saw all the flashing lights in the neighborhood on Sunday.

"Thirty seconds before they were probably all laughing, screaming how much fun and just like that it’s not fun anymore," he said. "Thirty minutes after it happened, we walked by the scene. Saw ambulances and police cars."

"It’s just heartbreaking. I cannot even imagine what the family is going through," added Sachin Makhija, who also lives in the neighborhood.

In a post on social media, Angle’s FC Dallas 2009G coach, Luis Ramos, described her as strong and resilient, with a calm voice and steady step.







"Please keep her parents, sisters, teammates and coaches from both school and club, friends, classmates, teachers, and community in your thoughts and prayers during this time of grief," the Wakeland Girls Soccer team posted on social media.

"Our entire campus community is impacted by this tragedy," Wakeland High School Principal Donna Edge said in her letter to parents. "During her time as a Wolverine, Elizabeth participated in soccer and was well-liked by peers and teachers."

What's next:

The 16-year-old girl who survived the accident remains in critical condition and is on life support, according to Angle’s mother. She described the girl as her daughter’s best friend.

Frisco police said that they are still investigating and that the Denton County District Attorney’s Office will determine if anyone should face charges.

Wakeland High School will reportedly honor Angle during second period once classes resume. The school will also offer support for her grieving classmates and teachers throughout the day.

Sled-Related Injuries

Big picture view:

Cook Children’s in Fort Worth urged families to use caution when playing on the ice.

The hospital said its offices have treated 35 children for sledding-related injuries since the weekend, some as young as 2-year-old.

Those injuries have included broken bones, head and facial trauma, and internal lacerations.

"This is not snow that we have here in Texas; this is ice," said Taylor Louden, M.D., medical director of emergency services at Cook Children’s Medical Center – Fort Worth. "When kids hit their head on ice, it can cause catastrophic injuries."

The hospital offered the following safety guidelines to help prevent injuries:

Always wear a helmet

Never be pulled behind any sort of motorized vehicle

Don’t sled on pool equipment or non-sleds which offer no stability or steering

Avoid sledding on public streets or in the path of objects