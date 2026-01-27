"We just don't want her name to go away": Family of teen victim in Frisco sledding incident speaks on tragedy

The Brief The parents of the teen who died in a Frisco sledding accident spoke to FOX 4 about the tragedy, remembering their daughter as a child full of kindness who spread that to others. Elizabeth Angle, a 16-year-old sophomore at Wakeland High School, died on Sunday after a sled being towed by a Jeep struck a tree in Frisco. Another teenager is still in critical condition from the accident. There is now a memorial at the scene of the crash and Angle's school is preparing to honor her during second period once classes resume.



The family of the teen killed in a Frisco sledding accident last weekend spoke for the first time since the accident.

Elizabeth Angle's parents remember their daughter

What they're saying:

Megan and Brian Angle remember Elizabeth Angle as a smart, gifted teenager with a core value of kindness who spread that kindness to others.

"She was really pretty inside and out," Brian Angle, her father, told FOX 4's Peyton Yager. "And goofy."

She was a skilled soccer player who represented both Wakeland High School and an FC Dallas club team.

"We are just regular people. We just try to be good parents, and it's just one of those where you hear these stories like oh, that will never happen to me. And it did," Megan Angle, her mother, said.

"We just don't want her name to go away," Brian continued.

The backstory:

Frisco police say a 16-year-old male was driving a Jeep Wrangler on a residential street, pulling Elizabeth and her friend on a sled Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses told officers the sled hit a curb and collided with a tree at the intersection of Majestic Gardens Drive and Killian Court.

Elizabeth later died at the hospital. The other teen involved remains in the ICU in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

The Angles are taking this moment to send a message to parents, warning them of the safety risks posed by weather like this.

"I know kids think they are invincible. It was literally an instant," Megan continued. "She was with her best friend. They were holding on to each other."

Brian Angle wondered what his daughter would say if she was still here.

"Yeah, and if Elizabeth was sitting here right now. And you asked her what would you want to tell everybody? She would just tell you to be kind. That was thing," Brian continued.

"I think today I really felt it. But last night when I was going to sleep, I really could feel her. And that made me feel really comforted," Megan said. "I believe she is in a better place. And we will see her again."

What's next:

The 16-year-old girl who survived the accident remains in critical condition and is on life support, according to Angle’s mother.

Frisco police said that they are still investigating and that the Denton County District Attorney’s Office will determine if anyone should face charges.

Wakeland High School will reportedly honor Angle during second period once classes resume. The school will also offer support for her grieving classmates and teachers throughout the day.