Marriott files motion to dismiss Michael Irvin lawsuit

Marriott is trying to have a judge throw out a lawsuit filed by former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin.

Irvin sued the hotel chain for $100 million after he says he was banned from Marriott properties.

Over the week of the Super Bowl a female employee at the Renaissance Phoenix Hotel & Spa where Irvin was staying accused him of harassing her and making inappropriate comments.

READ MORE: Michael Irvin lawsuit: Hotel ordered to turn over video of interaction with accuser in defamation case

Irvin denies the claims and says witnesses will back him up.

The former receiver was subsequently kicked out of the hotel and removed from any television coverage on the NFL Network.

In a new court filing, Marriott argues that Collin County, where Irvin's lawsuit was filed, is not the proper venue.

The hotel company is asking for the case to be dismissed or moved to federal court in Arizona.

Marriott's lawyers say video footage of the incident and any witnesses that would be called would be in Arizona.

In the court filing, Marriott also said it objected to Irvin team's request to turn over the surveillance video based on "lack of personal jurisdiction and improper venue."