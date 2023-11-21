Dallas police arrest suspect who allegedly killed man after confrontation over stolen truck

article

Dallas police say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man who tried to confront the thieves who had stolen his father's truck.

Investigators say fingerprints left on a stolen truck led investigators to make an arrest just days after the murder.

30-year-old Alejandro Deleon is now charged with the murder of 24-year-old Marco Ramirez.

Police are still looking for 3 more suspects, 2 men and one woman.

Carla Ramirez, the victim's sister, says when she saw the mug shot Deleon's mug shot, terrifying memories came flooding back.

"I recognize his eyes. As soon as I saw his eyes, I knew that was him. I knew immediately it was him," said Carla Ramirez, the victim's sister.

The shooting happened one week ago, on Nov. 14, near Barry Avenue in East Dallas.

Carla Ramirez woke up at 4 a.m. to her neighbor's dog barking.

Carla looked out to see multiple suspects breaking into her father's red Chevy pickup parked out front.

Nearby surveillance video shows the thieves pushing the stolen red pickup with their own white Chevy truck.

Carla jumped in her vehicle to chase after them.

Her brother, Marco was right behind her in his truck.

Carla says she caught up to the suspects a few blocks away and confronted them.

That's when the thieves ditched her dad's truck and took off.

"I hit them with my truck and after that I saw them leave," she recalled. "I was really mad and went after them still."

Doorbell video shows the suspects speeding by, followed by Carla on their tail.

"That’s when I was on the phone with my brother and I let him know where they were going. I told him we could block them in, so he’s coming from the other side of Parry. I am on the other side, and unfortunately it didn’t go well from there," she said.

Dallas police say there was an exchange of gunfire.

Carla Ramirez witnessed her brother being fatally shot.

Marco Ramirez

The suspects left the scene.

Tuesday, flowers and candles are still left behind.

"I guess at some point they shot at me, which I didn’t notice," Ramirez said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4 on Tuesday, fingerprints on the front hood of the stolen truck matched DeLeon's in the database.

Police did not disclose how Deleon was taken into custody with the investigation ongoing, only saying he was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Nov. 17, 3 days after the murder.

"I need justice for my brother. I need all of them caught. It won’t bring satisfaction, but we need them off the streets," said Ramirez.

According to public records, Deleon does have a lengthy criminal history dating back a decade, including drug possession, multiple vehicle thefts and aggravated assault.