Dallas man killed after confronting suspects who had his stolen truck
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for three people accused of killing a man in a gun battle early Tuesday morning.
The gunfire erupted over a stolen vehicle.
Investigators said the victim spotted his stolen pickup truck around 4 a.m. on Parry Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 30 and Munger Boulevard in Old East Dallas.
Two men and a woman were apparently with the truck at the time.
The victim and his sister approached them, and they drove off in another vehicle. That led to a chase and shootout, police said.
The man whose pickup was stolen was hit by a bullet. He died at the hospital.
Police have not yet said who the shooters are or what they were driving.