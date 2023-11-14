Expand / Collapse search

Dallas man killed after confronting suspects who had his stolen truck

By
Published 
Old East Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for three people accused of killing a man in a gun battle early Tuesday morning.

The gunfire erupted over a stolen vehicle.

Investigators said the victim spotted his stolen pickup truck around 4 a.m. on Parry Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 30 and Munger Boulevard in Old East Dallas.

Two men and a woman were apparently with the truck at the time.

The victim and his sister approached them, and they drove off in another vehicle. That led to a chase and shootout, police said.

The man whose pickup was stolen was hit by a bullet. He died at the hospital.

Police have not yet said who the shooters are or what they were driving.