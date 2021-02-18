Many North Texas schools abandon virtual learning plans, cancel classes for the week

article

Most North Texas school districts have canceled classes for the rest of the week.

While the roads are still covered in snow and ice, many had hoped to hold all virtual classes starting Wednesday or Thursday. But the uncertainty about power forced them to cancel that too.

Dallas, Arlington, Fort Worth, Allen and Denton ISDs are among those now closed until Monday.

Other districts are planning to make a decision about Friday after evaluating the condition of roads and power outages later in the day.

For a full list of closings and delays, visit https://www.fox4news.com/closings.