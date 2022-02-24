Many early voting sites in North Texas closed due to weather

article

Polling locations in Collin and Denton counties won’t be open Thursday because of the weather.

Many early voting sites in Dallas and Tarrant counties will also be closed or will open late because workers are having trouble driving there.

Dallas County said its election workers are considered essential workers so if a voting site can open and the workers can get there, it will be open. People who want to vote despite the weather will be able to.

More than half of the sites in Dallas and Tarrant counties are expected to be shut down all day. Others will open late.

Polling Site Closures & Delays:

Dallas County - www.dallascountyvotes.org/weather-update/

Tarrant County - www.tarrantcounty.com/content/main/en/elections/Upcoming-Election-Information/Early-Voting-Reports.html

Collin County - www.collincountytx.gov/elections/Pages/default.aspx

Denton County - www.votedenton.gov

Early voting for the March primary election ends Friday.

Election day is Tuesday.

